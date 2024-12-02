Left Menu

Karnataka Allocates Land for International Cricket Stadium in Tumakuru

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah allocated 50 acres in Tumakuru to the KSCA for a new international cricket stadium, emphasizing its potential for regional economic growth. The construction is expected to boost the district's development. Siddaramaiah also promised land for a similar project in Mysuru.

In a move expected to significantly boost local development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday announced the allocation of 50 acres in Tumakuru for the construction of an international cricket stadium by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Siddaramaiah highlighted the project as a catalyst for economic growth in the district, calling on the KSCA to expedite development to meet expectations from cricket fans. The Chief Minister also reassured attendees about land allocation for a corresponding project in Mysuru.

The announcement was made in the presence of several notable figures, including Home Minister G Parameshwara and KSCA President Raghuram Bhat, illustrating broad support for the initiative.

