Karnataka Allocates Land for International Cricket Stadium in Tumakuru

In a move expected to significantly boost local development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday announced the allocation of 50 acres in Tumakuru for the construction of an international cricket stadium by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Siddaramaiah highlighted the project as a catalyst for economic growth in the district, calling on the KSCA to expedite development to meet expectations from cricket fans. The Chief Minister also reassured attendees about land allocation for a corresponding project in Mysuru.

The announcement was made in the presence of several notable figures, including Home Minister G Parameshwara and KSCA President Raghuram Bhat, illustrating broad support for the initiative.

