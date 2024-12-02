Left Menu

Jacob Bethell Gears Up for IPL 2025 with RCB and Kohli

England's Jacob Bethell is eagerly anticipating his role with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025, alongside cricket icon Virat Kohli. Acquired for Rs 2.6 crore during the mega auction, Bethell is among the fresh talents absorbing the league's wealth of experience, aiming for new heights.

Jacob Bethell (Photo: @englandcricket/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jacob Bethell, England's young cricket prodigy, is set to join Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The 21-year-old is preparing to play alongside Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli, after RCB secured him for Rs 2.6 crore in the 2025 mega auction, prevailing over rival bids from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.

Bethell will join fellow English players Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone at RCB, but it is Kohli's presence that excites him the most. 'It's a given, isn't it? Virat! He's a great of the game, King Kohli,' Bethell remarked, reflecting on the prospect of teaming up with the Indian icon, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

The IPL has long been a breeding ground for young talent, allowing them to enhance their skills through international exposure. Bethell, eager for growth, views his participation as an investment in a 'wealth of experience.' He joins the ranks of many overseas players who have elevated their game through the IPL's unique competitive environment.

In the cricketing arena, Bethell made headlines with his performance in England's test series against New Zealand, stepping into the number three spot ordinarily held by Ollie Pope. Despite a challenging start with a low score in the first innings, Bethell demonstrated resilience, marking a confident unbeaten 50 in the second innings leading to England's victorious 8-wicket triumph.

Bethell expressed his enthusiasm for batting higher up the order, feeling his playing style naturally fits the demands. 'I was happy the opportunity arose. I've always wanted to bat in the top four, and three is perfect,' he commented. With crucial three-Test series success in sight, England is motivated to secure a decisive lead in the matches starting December 6 in Wellington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

