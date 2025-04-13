Left Menu

Phil Salt Ignites RCB's Commanding Victory Over Rajasthan Royals

Phil Salt's fiery 33-ball 65 and Virat Kohli's 100th T20 fifty powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a decisive nine-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals. Salt's aggressive tactics put the hosts under pressure, while Kohli delivered the finishing touch, ensuring an effortless chase of the 174-run target.

Updated: 13-04-2025 19:07 IST
Phil Salt's explosive performance, scoring 65 from 33 balls, and Virat Kohli's landmark 100th T20 fifty led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a conclusive nine-wicket triumph over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL on Sunday.

The decision by RCB to bowl first was fruitful on a pitch that posed challenges with its low bounce, while Yashasvi Jaiswal's standout 75 off 47 balls highlighted Rajasthan's innings of 173/4.

With Salt's onslaught leaving RR's bowlers reeling, and Kohli's steady 62 not out ensuring a smooth finish, RCB successfully chased down the target in 17.3 overs, marking their fourth away win of the season.

