Phil Salt Ignites RCB's Commanding Victory Over Rajasthan Royals
Phil Salt's fiery 33-ball 65 and Virat Kohli's 100th T20 fifty powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a decisive nine-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals. Salt's aggressive tactics put the hosts under pressure, while Kohli delivered the finishing touch, ensuring an effortless chase of the 174-run target.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-04-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 19:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Phil Salt's explosive performance, scoring 65 from 33 balls, and Virat Kohli's landmark 100th T20 fifty led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a conclusive nine-wicket triumph over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL on Sunday.
The decision by RCB to bowl first was fruitful on a pitch that posed challenges with its low bounce, while Yashasvi Jaiswal's standout 75 off 47 balls highlighted Rajasthan's innings of 173/4.
With Salt's onslaught leaving RR's bowlers reeling, and Kohli's steady 62 not out ensuring a smooth finish, RCB successfully chased down the target in 17.3 overs, marking their fourth away win of the season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Yashasvi Jaiswal's Surprising Move from Mumbai to Goa Cricket
Yashasvi Jaiswal's Surprising Shift: Mumbai Star Moves to Goa Cricket
Yashasvi Jaiswal Makes Bold Move: Leaves Mumbai for Goa
Yashasvi Jaiswal's Surprising Switch: From Mumbai to Goa Cricket
Yashasvi Jaiswal's Surprising Move from Mumbai to Goa