Tarun Dhillon's Quest for Paralympic Glory: Training at Prakash Padukone Academy for 2028

Three-time world champion para-badminton player, Tarun Dhillon, plans to train at Bengaluru's Prakash Padukone Academy aiming for a medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games. Despite his accolades, the Paralympic podium has remained elusive. Born in Haryana, Tarun shifted to badminton after a knee injury hindered his cricket dreams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tarun Dhillon, a celebrated para-badminton player from India, is setting his sights on a Paralympic medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Despite his impressive array of titles, including three world championships, a Paralympic podium finish remains absent from his trophy cabinet.

Dhillon, who began his sports journey as a cricketer in Hissar, Haryana, shifted to badminton following a knee injury sustained in childhood. His determination has seen him rise through the ranks to become a formidable force in para-badminton.

Now, with plans to train at the esteemed Prakash Padukone Academy, Dhillon is aiming to perfect his game further. His ambition is to clinch the elusive Paralympic medal, showcasing his enduring spirit and passion for representing India on a global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

