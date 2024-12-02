Tarun Dhillon's Quest for Paralympic Glory: Training at Prakash Padukone Academy for 2028

Tarun Dhillon, a celebrated para-badminton player from India, is setting his sights on a Paralympic medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Despite his impressive array of titles, including three world championships, a Paralympic podium finish remains absent from his trophy cabinet.

Dhillon, who began his sports journey as a cricketer in Hissar, Haryana, shifted to badminton following a knee injury sustained in childhood. His determination has seen him rise through the ranks to become a formidable force in para-badminton.

Now, with plans to train at the esteemed Prakash Padukone Academy, Dhillon is aiming to perfect his game further. His ambition is to clinch the elusive Paralympic medal, showcasing his enduring spirit and passion for representing India on a global stage.

