In a testament to footballing legend, former goalkeeper Helmuth Duckadam passed away at the age of 65. Duckadam, celebrated as the 'Hero of Seville,' became an icon during the 1986 European Cup final after saving four penalties against Barcelona, leading Steaua Bucharest to victory.

Duckadam's strategic thinking in the penalty shootout reflects his deep understanding of the game. His anticipation of the players' moves, especially during the third penalty save against Pichi Alonso, showcased his hallmark brilliance. This victory also marked a historic achievement for Eastern Europe in club competition.

The aftermath of the triumph saw Duckadam hailed as Romania's Footballer of the Year and placed him eighth in the Ballon d'Or rankings. However, his career faced an abrupt break due to a blood disorder, limiting his time on the pitch. Steaua Bucharest extends heartfelt condolences to his family.

