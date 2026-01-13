Joao Cancelo's Return: Barcelona's Strategic Full-Back Move

Joao Cancelo is once again donning Barcelona's colors after completing a loan move from Al-Hilal. This marks Cancelo's second stint with the Spanish champions, having previously played there in the 2023 season on loan from Manchester City.

Despite battling injuries last season, Cancelo showcased his talent by helping Al-Hilal defeat his former club, Manchester City, in a thrilling 4-3 Club World Cup victory. The experienced full-back has maintained his form, contributing significantly to Portugal's successful World Cup qualification.

Barcelona, leading LaLiga, sees Cancelo as a vital addition to their squad, especially with their upcoming fixture against Racing in the Copa del Rey. Cancelo's return is expected to bolster Barcelona's defense as they continue their pursuit of domestic and international success.