Barcelona's Next Challenge: Copa del Rey Face-off Against Racing Santander

Barcelona, basking in their recent Spanish Super Cup victory over Real Madrid, quickly prepare for a tough Copa del Rey encounter against Racing Santander. Manager Hansi Flick emphasized the challenge posed by the Segunda Division leaders, who previously upset Villarreal, a top LaLiga contender.

"The triumph is behind us," declared Flick, focusing on Thursday's match. "Racing has proven their mettle by defeating formidable Villarreal. Our commitment is unwavering as we aim to perform at our highest level."

Barcelona's squad gets a boost with Joao Cancelo returning on loan from Al-Hilal. The 31-year-old Portuguese defender might take the field against Racing, aiming to enhance Barcelona's defense and offensive strategies.

