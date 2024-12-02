Fiorentina's Bove Stable After On-Field Collapse

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove is awake and alert in hospital, the club announced on Monday, providing reassurance after his collapse during a Serie A match against Inter Milan. The player has spent a peaceful night in hospital and no longer requires breathing assistance, a promising sign for his recovery.

Bove, 22, collapsed in the 17th minute of the game in Florence, moments after adjusting his boot during a break in play for a VAR check. Emergency medical personnel quickly attended to the scene, with Fiorentina players forming a protective ring around him.

Bove, who joined Fiorentina on loan from AS Roma, was taken away by ambulance, prompting the match's suspension, which will be replayed later. The young midfielder has made significant contributions to the team, having played for Italy's Under-21 squad, with four assists and one goal this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)