Left Menu

Fiorentina's Bove Stable After On-Field Collapse

Edoardo Bove, Fiorentina's midfielder, is recovering well in hospital after collapsing during a match against Inter Milan. Fiorentina confirmed he is awake and no longer needs breathing assistance. Bove, who joined from AS Roma, will have the match replayed, following support from teammates and adjustments on the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:04 IST
Fiorentina's Bove Stable After On-Field Collapse

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove is awake and alert in hospital, the club announced on Monday, providing reassurance after his collapse during a Serie A match against Inter Milan. The player has spent a peaceful night in hospital and no longer requires breathing assistance, a promising sign for his recovery.

Bove, 22, collapsed in the 17th minute of the game in Florence, moments after adjusting his boot during a break in play for a VAR check. Emergency medical personnel quickly attended to the scene, with Fiorentina players forming a protective ring around him.

Bove, who joined Fiorentina on loan from AS Roma, was taken away by ambulance, prompting the match's suspension, which will be replayed later. The young midfielder has made significant contributions to the team, having played for Italy's Under-21 squad, with four assists and one goal this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024