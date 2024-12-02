Left Menu

Russia Shelves 'Friendship Games' Amid Olympic Row

Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended the 'Friendship Games', a sports event seen as politically motivated by the IOC. Originally intended as a Soviet alternative to the 1984 Olympics, future hosting remains uncertain. Russia's exclusion from the Paris Games influences these decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:12 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has halted plans for the 'Friendship Games', a multi-sports event deemed politically driven by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Russia had originally proposed this as a revival of a 1984 competition created in response to the Soviet boycott of the Los Angeles Olympics.

The IOC criticized the event earlier this year, stating that it breached the Olympic Charter principles. In response, the IOC asked countries not to participate. Putin's decree leaves a window open for the games to be held again, contingent on a future presidential decision.

Russia's decision not to host the games comes amid its strained relations with the international sporting community, following its exclusion from participating as a team in the upcoming Paris Games due to its actions in Ukraine. Only individual Russian athletes, recognized as neutral participants, will compete.

(With inputs from agencies.)

