Bangladesh Takes Lead in Test Series with Bold Performance

Bangladesh transformed a modest 18-run first-innings lead into a competitive 211-run advantage against the West Indies on day three of the second test at Sabina Park.

Defending their first-innings score of 164, Bangladesh bowled out the West Indies for 146 just after lunch, led by fast bowler Nahid Rana's impressive maiden test five-wicket haul.

Amidst easing pitch conditions, Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shadman Islam batted with boldness and seized control of the match, ending the day at 193-5 with a significant lead. Captain Mehidy's swift 42 further cemented Bangladesh's position in the series.

