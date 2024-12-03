Left Menu

Bangladesh Takes Lead in Test Series with Bold Performance

Bangladesh turned a small first-innings lead into a 211-run advantage against the West Indies in the second test match at Sabina Park. Spearheaded by fast bowler Nahid Rana's maiden test five-for and robust contributions from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the team gained the upper hand by stumps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kingston | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:28 IST
national cricket stadium Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Jamaica

Bangladesh transformed a modest 18-run first-innings lead into a competitive 211-run advantage against the West Indies on day three of the second test at Sabina Park.

Defending their first-innings score of 164, Bangladesh bowled out the West Indies for 146 just after lunch, led by fast bowler Nahid Rana's impressive maiden test five-wicket haul.

Amidst easing pitch conditions, Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shadman Islam batted with boldness and seized control of the match, ending the day at 193-5 with a significant lead. Captain Mehidy's swift 42 further cemented Bangladesh's position in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

