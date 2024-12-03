Left Menu

Drama Unfolds in AFC Champions League as Ronaldo Misses Crucial Match

Cristiano Ronaldo missed Al-Nassr's first AFC Champions League loss to Al-Sadd of Qatar due to rest. Despite a goal from Sadio Mane and an own goal by Romain Saiss, Al-Sadd clinched a 2-1 victory, securing their spot in the round of 16. Al-Nassr's third place ensures their progression too.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:31 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In a dramatic turn of events, Cristiano Ronaldo was notably absent from the field as his team, Al-Nassr, suffered their first AFC Champions League loss against Al-Sadd of Qatar, with a final score of 2-1.

Despite already securing advancement to the round of 16, Ronaldo opted to rest and watch from the sidelines. Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca made near scoring attempts, while Al-Sadd's Akram Afif scored shortly after the half-time break, showcasing his prowess as the Asian player of the year.

An own goal by Romain Saiss tied the game, but a last-minute penalty by Adam Ounas solidified Al-Sadd's victory, advancing them into the next stage alongside Al-Nassr from their group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

