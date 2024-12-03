In a dramatic turn of events, Cristiano Ronaldo was notably absent from the field as his team, Al-Nassr, suffered their first AFC Champions League loss against Al-Sadd of Qatar, with a final score of 2-1.

Despite already securing advancement to the round of 16, Ronaldo opted to rest and watch from the sidelines. Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca made near scoring attempts, while Al-Sadd's Akram Afif scored shortly after the half-time break, showcasing his prowess as the Asian player of the year.

An own goal by Romain Saiss tied the game, but a last-minute penalty by Adam Ounas solidified Al-Sadd's victory, advancing them into the next stage alongside Al-Nassr from their group.

