Drama Unfolds in AFC Champions League as Ronaldo Misses Crucial Match
Cristiano Ronaldo missed Al-Nassr's first AFC Champions League loss to Al-Sadd of Qatar due to rest. Despite a goal from Sadio Mane and an own goal by Romain Saiss, Al-Sadd clinched a 2-1 victory, securing their spot in the round of 16. Al-Nassr's third place ensures their progression too.
In a dramatic turn of events, Cristiano Ronaldo was notably absent from the field as his team, Al-Nassr, suffered their first AFC Champions League loss against Al-Sadd of Qatar, with a final score of 2-1.
Despite already securing advancement to the round of 16, Ronaldo opted to rest and watch from the sidelines. Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca made near scoring attempts, while Al-Sadd's Akram Afif scored shortly after the half-time break, showcasing his prowess as the Asian player of the year.
An own goal by Romain Saiss tied the game, but a last-minute penalty by Adam Ounas solidified Al-Sadd's victory, advancing them into the next stage alongside Al-Nassr from their group.
