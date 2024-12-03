Legends Beyond Europe: Messi and Ronaldo Shine on World Stage

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to be pivotal figures in global football, despite exiting the European scene. The pair were the sole non-European club players to feature in a 26-man shortlist for FIFPRO's world team of the year, underscoring their timeless appeal and influence.

The remaining 24 players hailed from top European clubs, with England, Germany, Spain, and France being the predominant nations represented. Notably absent were players from Italian clubs, South America, and Africa, highlighting a unique selection pattern by the global players' union.

Real Madrid and Manchester City dominated the nominations, showcasing Europe’s elite footballing talent. Meanwhile, Messi and Ronaldo await the FIFPRO World XI announcement in December, a testament to their ongoing global stardom beyond European borders.

