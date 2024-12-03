LPGA Leadership Change: Marcoux Samaan Steps Down Amidst Record Growth

Mollie Marcoux Samaan, the commissioner of the LPGA, has announced her resignation effective January 9, a move that follows a period of record prize money growth but also criticism for the association's visibility in women's sports.

Under Marcoux Samaan's leadership, LPGA prize money soared, with major championships offering over $47.8 million next year, up from $23.4 million in 2021. Her initiatives included full health care subsidies for players, and she was praised for advancing women's professional golf.

Despite the financial successes, Marcoux Samaan faced challenges over the LPGA's ability to capture public interest. She is stepping down to focus on family, leaving as one of the shortest-serving commissioners, while the LPGA board looks for her successor amid ongoing expansion efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)