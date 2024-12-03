Left Menu

LPGA Leadership Change: Marcoux Samaan Steps Down Amidst Record Growth

Mollie Marcoux Samaan is resigning as LPGA commissioner in January, citing family priorities. Her tenure saw growth in prize money and opportunities, but faced criticism for lacking popularity despite women's sports momentum. She leaves after implementing key changes, including full subsidized health care for athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Florida | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:37 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:37 IST
LPGA Leadership Change: Marcoux Samaan Steps Down Amidst Record Growth
  • Country:
  • Chile

Mollie Marcoux Samaan, the commissioner of the LPGA, has announced her resignation effective January 9, a move that follows a period of record prize money growth but also criticism for the association's visibility in women's sports.

Under Marcoux Samaan's leadership, LPGA prize money soared, with major championships offering over $47.8 million next year, up from $23.4 million in 2021. Her initiatives included full health care subsidies for players, and she was praised for advancing women's professional golf.

Despite the financial successes, Marcoux Samaan faced challenges over the LPGA's ability to capture public interest. She is stepping down to focus on family, leaving as one of the shortest-serving commissioners, while the LPGA board looks for her successor amid ongoing expansion efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024