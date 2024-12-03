Left Menu

Australia Aims to Rebound in Adelaide Amidst Rumors of Team Division

Ahead of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey dismisses expectations of repeating India's 36 all-out from 2020. Despite a tough loss in Perth, Australia looks to leverage its pink-ball cricket record. Carey emphasizes team unity amid speculations of a divide among players.

Australia Aims to Rebound in Adelaide Amidst Rumors of Team Division
Alex Carey. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

As Australia prepares for its pink-ball Test against India in Adelaide, wicketkeeper Alex Carey is downplaying any expectations of the hosts repeating India's dismal 36 all-out from the previous match at the venue in 2020. Carey expressed confidence in the team's ability to recover from their significant defeat in Perth.

While India enters with a psychological and physical edge following a strong performance led by Jasprit Bumrah in Perth, Carey affirmed that the Australian team has a solid track record with the pink ball. He refuted suggestions of a divide within the team, which surfaced after pacer Josh Hazlewood's remarks during the post-match analysis.

Despite speculation, Carey assured that the team remains united. He highlighted their focus on overcoming challenges posed by India's pace attack, particularly Bumrah, and the fresh faces in the Indian lineup. As Australia heads into the second Test, they aim to rejuvenate their strategy and deliver an improved performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

