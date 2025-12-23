Reviving Nalanda: A Legacy Reborn

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has commended External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his ministry for the establishment of the Nalanda University campus in Bihar, recognizing it among the numerous understated contributions to the nation.

While attending the Nalanda Literature Festival, Tharoor expressed admiration for the university campus, celebrating it as a testament to India's storied past and extending his heartfelt congratulations to Dr. S Jaishankar and Indian Diplomacy for this remarkable achievement.

Tharoor's visit to Bihar highlighted not only the iconic historical sites such as the Bihar Museum and Bapu Tower but also underscored the importance of India's cultural legacy. He noted the critical role Nalanda University played as a preeminent educational institute long ago and lauded its revival as a symbol of India's civilisational heritage.

