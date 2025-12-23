Left Menu

Reviving Nalanda: A Legacy Reborn

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praises External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the revival of Nalanda University, applauding its significance as a part of India's heritage. Tharoor visited Bihar for a literature festival, emphasizing the cultural richness of Nalanda and urging more people to experience its historical sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 16:45 IST
Reviving Nalanda: A Legacy Reborn
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has commended External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his ministry for the establishment of the Nalanda University campus in Bihar, recognizing it among the numerous understated contributions to the nation.

While attending the Nalanda Literature Festival, Tharoor expressed admiration for the university campus, celebrating it as a testament to India's storied past and extending his heartfelt congratulations to Dr. S Jaishankar and Indian Diplomacy for this remarkable achievement.

Tharoor's visit to Bihar highlighted not only the iconic historical sites such as the Bihar Museum and Bapu Tower but also underscored the importance of India's cultural legacy. He noted the critical role Nalanda University played as a preeminent educational institute long ago and lauded its revival as a symbol of India's civilisational heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025