Australia Optimistic Despite Recent Setback: Carey Confident in Batting Line-up

Australia's cricket team is projecting confidence despite a massive defeat at the hands of India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener. Alex Carey, the team's wicketkeeper, insists that the squad remains a 'united group' and is eager to present stronger batting performances in upcoming matches.

Jasprit Bumrah played a significant role in India's 295-run win at Perth, capitalizing on Australia's batting vulnerabilities. However, Carey expressed trust in his batting peers' abilities to adapt and counter play India's pace threat, emphasizing their 'world-class' status.

Despite external pressures and rumors of internal discord, Carey assured that the team is focused on delivering their brand of cricket, especially as they prepare for the upcoming pink-ball Test, where Australia historically boasts an unbeaten record.

(With inputs from agencies.)