Left Menu

Leaping Forward: Harnessing Sports for Economic Growth in India

A report suggests India can leverage the sports industry for economic growth by investing in infrastructure and events, incentivizing private sector contributions, and promoting diverse sports. Challenges like financial insecurities and underutilized infrastructure need addressing. Projected growth in the sector offers a promising outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 11:00 IST
Leaping Forward: Harnessing Sports for Economic Growth in India
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is called to harness the burgeoning sports industry as a vehicle for economic growth, according to a new report. The Nangia Nxt- FICCI Knowledge Report, titled 'Future of Sports in India,' highlights the need for developing policies that boost investment in sports infrastructure and events.

With the sports sector projected to soar from USD 27 billion in 2020 to USD 100 billion by 2027, the report advocates for incentivizing private sector contributions as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Such measures could provide significant financial support for training centers that cater to athletes' holistic development.

Despite considerable advancements, the industry still grapples with financial insecurity for athletes and underutilized infrastructure. By fostering inclusivity, expanding financial aid, and promoting diverse sports across states, India can solidify its status as a burgeoning sports power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024