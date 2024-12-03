Left Menu

Project Fenix: Revolutionizing Belgian Football through Digital Innovation

Project Fenix, a collaboration between Orion Innovation and the Royal Belgian Football Association, aims to revolutionize Belgian football's digital infrastructure. Utilizing Orion's Grassroots Platform, the project seeks to enhance experiences at all levels by streamlining operations, optimizing data usage, and driving growth in participation and engagement.

Brussels | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Orion Innovation, a global digital transformation leader, has teamed up with the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) to launch Project Fenix. This initiative is set to redefine Belgian football through cutting-edge digital infrastructure, aiming to enhance operations and participation at all levels of the sport.

Project Fenix focuses on improving stakeholder experiences, from players to administrators, by centralizing critical data and offering real-time insights. This system will enable strategic decision-making regarding talent development, resource allocation, and community involvement within Belgian football.

Arnaud Lieutenant of RBFA emphasizes the platform's goal to foster a unified ecosystem that supports growth, efficiency, and collaboration in football administration. Additionally, Project Fenix will streamline various administrative tasks, enabling the RBFA to save time and focus on strategic goals.

