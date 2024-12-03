Left Menu

Ilona Maher Joins Bristol Bears: From Dancing Star to Rugby Stalwart

Olympic bronze medallist Ilona Maher has signed a three-month contract with Bristol Bears. Known for her influence on social media and recent performance on 'Dancing with the Stars’, Maher aims to enhance her rugby career and prepare for the 2025 Rugby World Cup with the club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:53 IST
American rugby star and social media sensation Ilona Maher has signed a deal with the Bristol Bears women's rugby union team for a three-month tenure starting January. She is welcomed by the club for her rugby prowess and crowd-pulling power.

The 28-year-old player, who garnered fame as an Olympic bronze medallist in Rugby Sevens and a finalist on the TV reality show 'Dancing with the Stars', is lauded for her versatility on the field. Maher recently made reality TV history by lifting her male dance partner.

Dave Ward, head coach of the Bears, praised Maher for her potential contributions both on the field and her ability to engage fans off the field. Maher is enthusiastic about joining the Bears, seeing it as a step towards representing the USA in the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

