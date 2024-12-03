Left Menu

Chelsea's Billion-Dollar Dream: The Blueprint for Premier League Dominance

Enzo Maresca, Chelsea's manager, believes the club has the potential to 'dominate' English soccer in the coming years. Despite being third in the standings, Maresca asserts Chelsea isn't a current Premier League title contender. The club's billion-dollar investments aim for long-term success.

London | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:08 IST
Enzo Maresca, the manager of Chelsea Football Club, has expressed confidence in the team's future dominance in English soccer. Despite ranking third in the Premier League standings, Maresca maintains that Chelsea should not yet be considered a title contender.

Having spent over USD 1 billion on around 40 players, Chelsea has been heavily investing in young talents under the new ownership. This includes players like Nicolas Jackson, Enzo Fernandez, and Moises Caicedo.

Maresca, the fourth full-time manager in the recent regime, has begun to extract consistent performances from the costly squad. Chelsea remains hopeful about its prospects in upcoming seasons.

