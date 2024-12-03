Left Menu

India Seniors Triumph in Thrilling Physically Disabled Challengers Trophy 2024 Finale

In a gripping finale at the Physically Disabled Challengers Trophy 2024, India Seniors clinched victory over India A by four wickets. Organized by RDCA in Jaipur, the win sets the stage for India’s participation in the Four Nations Quadrilateral Series in Sri Lanka, January 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:34 IST
India Seniors Triumph in Thrilling Physically Disabled Challengers Trophy 2024 Finale
India Seniors lifting Physically Disabled Challengers Trophy (Image: RDCA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The grand finale of the Physically Disabled Challengers Trophy 2024 unfolded a nail-biting encounter between India Seniors and India A, culminating in a four-wicket triumph for India Seniors. Hosted by the Rajasthan Disabled Cricket Association in collaboration with the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, the match took place at Jaipuria Cricket Academy, Jaipur.

With this victory, the selected team will now represent India in the highly anticipated Four Nations Quadrilateral Series in Sri Lanka starting January 14, 2025. Participating nations include India, UK, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. After winning the toss, Team India A opted to bat, setting a target of 179 runs in 20 overs. Key performances included a 70-run partnership by Jaffar Bhat and Rajesh Kannur and a 152-run stand by Kannur and Dipesh Bharti.

In response, a formidable opening by Surendra Kumar and Prabhjot Singh set the pace for India Seniors, with star player Vikash Yadav sealing the victory with an explosive 55 runs off 19 balls. Yadav's outstanding performance earned him the titles of Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament. Rajesh Kannur was recognized as Batter of the Tournament while Shanmugham and Yogendra Bhadoria received accolades for Bowler and Fielder of the Tournament, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024