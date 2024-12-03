India Seniors Triumph in Thrilling Physically Disabled Challengers Trophy 2024 Finale

The grand finale of the Physically Disabled Challengers Trophy 2024 unfolded a nail-biting encounter between India Seniors and India A, culminating in a four-wicket triumph for India Seniors. Hosted by the Rajasthan Disabled Cricket Association in collaboration with the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, the match took place at Jaipuria Cricket Academy, Jaipur.

With this victory, the selected team will now represent India in the highly anticipated Four Nations Quadrilateral Series in Sri Lanka starting January 14, 2025. Participating nations include India, UK, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. After winning the toss, Team India A opted to bat, setting a target of 179 runs in 20 overs. Key performances included a 70-run partnership by Jaffar Bhat and Rajesh Kannur and a 152-run stand by Kannur and Dipesh Bharti.

In response, a formidable opening by Surendra Kumar and Prabhjot Singh set the pace for India Seniors, with star player Vikash Yadav sealing the victory with an explosive 55 runs off 19 balls. Yadav's outstanding performance earned him the titles of Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament. Rajesh Kannur was recognized as Batter of the Tournament while Shanmugham and Yogendra Bhadoria received accolades for Bowler and Fielder of the Tournament, respectively.

