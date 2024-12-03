Jill Ellis Takes Helm as FIFA's Chief Football Officer to Drive Global Strategy

Jill Ellis, renowned for her successful tenure as the United States women's national team coach, has been appointed as FIFA's Chief Football Officer. In this groundbreaking role, she will be responsible for driving the development and execution of FIFA's global football strategy.

Working in conjunction with Arsene Wenger, FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, Ellis's duties will include overseeing the technical aspects crucial to the sport's evolution worldwide. FIFA stated that the creation of this new position reaffirms its dedication to creating a diverse, inclusive, and accessible global football community.

Ellis, who previously served as the president of the NWSL's San Diego Wave, expressed her commitment to this new role, aiming to leverage football's unifying power to impact communities positively. Her appointment represents a significant step towards making football truly global, with equal opportunities for talent development everywhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)