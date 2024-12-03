Left Menu

Jill Ellis Takes Helm as FIFA's Chief Football Officer to Drive Global Strategy

Jill Ellis, former US women's national team coach, has been named FIFA's Chief Football Officer. Tasked with advancing FIFA's global strategy, she will work alongside Arsene Wenger. Ellis aims to foster a diverse, inclusive football community, ensuring opportunities for all and making football truly global.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:15 IST
Jill Ellis Takes Helm as FIFA's Chief Football Officer to Drive Global Strategy

Jill Ellis, renowned for her successful tenure as the United States women's national team coach, has been appointed as FIFA's Chief Football Officer. In this groundbreaking role, she will be responsible for driving the development and execution of FIFA's global football strategy.

Working in conjunction with Arsene Wenger, FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, Ellis's duties will include overseeing the technical aspects crucial to the sport's evolution worldwide. FIFA stated that the creation of this new position reaffirms its dedication to creating a diverse, inclusive, and accessible global football community.

Ellis, who previously served as the president of the NWSL's San Diego Wave, expressed her commitment to this new role, aiming to leverage football's unifying power to impact communities positively. Her appointment represents a significant step towards making football truly global, with equal opportunities for talent development everywhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024