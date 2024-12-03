Left Menu

Napoli's Cup Strategy: A Test of Depth

Serie A leaders Napoli will use their Coppa Italia match against Lazio to give less-utilized players a chance. With no European commitments, these players face limited opportunities for game time. Manager Antonio Conte emphasizes squad contribution, as Napoli looks to maintain form and competition within the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:11 IST
Napoli's Cup Strategy: A Test of Depth

Serie A frontrunners Napoli plan to make strategic use of their upcoming Coppa Italia last-16 match against Lazio by fielding several lesser-used squad members, as announced by manager Antonio Conte. With the club absent from European competitions this season, these cup games provide crucial playtime for many players.

Napoli has already secured victories in two earlier cup rounds against Modena and Palermo. Conte acknowledges that the restricted calendar offers fewer opportunities but stresses the importance of utilizing every game to assess player development. Thursday's clash with Lazio represents another chance to gauge the squad's depth beyond the core 12-13 players.

Addressing comments from Inter Milan's president about Napoli's title chances, Conte highlighted the focus on game-by-game progress. Despite leading in points, the pursuit of the Scudetto remains highly competitive, with contenders like Atalanta, Inter, and Lazio closely trailing. Conte remains focused on ensuring collective team performance remains robust throughout the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024