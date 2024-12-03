Napoli's Cup Strategy: A Test of Depth

Serie A frontrunners Napoli plan to make strategic use of their upcoming Coppa Italia last-16 match against Lazio by fielding several lesser-used squad members, as announced by manager Antonio Conte. With the club absent from European competitions this season, these cup games provide crucial playtime for many players.

Napoli has already secured victories in two earlier cup rounds against Modena and Palermo. Conte acknowledges that the restricted calendar offers fewer opportunities but stresses the importance of utilizing every game to assess player development. Thursday's clash with Lazio represents another chance to gauge the squad's depth beyond the core 12-13 players.

Addressing comments from Inter Milan's president about Napoli's title chances, Conte highlighted the focus on game-by-game progress. Despite leading in points, the pursuit of the Scudetto remains highly competitive, with contenders like Atalanta, Inter, and Lazio closely trailing. Conte remains focused on ensuring collective team performance remains robust throughout the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)