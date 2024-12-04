Left Menu

Wales Women's First-Ever Euro Qualification Triumph

The Welsh women's football team qualified for Euro 2025, marking their first appearance in a major tournament. They overcame Ireland with an aggregate 3-2 win. Key goals were scored by Hannah Cain and Carrie Jones. The victory is historic for the team and its devoted players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 04:09 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 04:09 IST
The Welsh women's football team has made history by qualifying for Euro 2025, marking their first-ever appearance in a major tournament. The team clinched the spot with a dramatic aggregate 3-2 victory over Ireland.

In the first leg, a 1-1 draw set the stage for a nail-biting second leg in Dublin. Hannah Cain's early penalty and a second-half goal from Carrie Jones were enough to see Wales through, despite a late effort by Ireland's Anna Patten.

For veteran Jess Fishlock, who debuted in 2006, this represents the culmination of years of dedication. Manager Rhian Wilkinson hailed the triumph as transformative for Welsh football, inspiring a new generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

