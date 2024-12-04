Wales Women's First-Ever Euro Qualification Triumph

The Welsh women's football team has made history by qualifying for Euro 2025, marking their first-ever appearance in a major tournament. The team clinched the spot with a dramatic aggregate 3-2 victory over Ireland.

In the first leg, a 1-1 draw set the stage for a nail-biting second leg in Dublin. Hannah Cain's early penalty and a second-half goal from Carrie Jones were enough to see Wales through, despite a late effort by Ireland's Anna Patten.

For veteran Jess Fishlock, who debuted in 2006, this represents the culmination of years of dedication. Manager Rhian Wilkinson hailed the triumph as transformative for Welsh football, inspiring a new generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)