KL Rahul Keeps India's Pink-Ball Strategy Under Wraps

KL Rahul has declined to reveal India's opening partnership for the second test against Australia, amidst rumors of a batting order reshuffle to accommodate the return of captain Rohit Sharma. Rohit, who missed the first test due to personal commitments, has rejoined the team for the pink-ball test in Adelaide starting on Friday.

Rahul stepped in for Rohit at Perth Stadium, contributing to a formidable 201-run opening stand with Yashashvi Jaiswal, positioning India for victory. Despite Rohit's modest recent performance, India might maintain the successful opening pair from Perth, placing Rohit in the middle order instead.

While Rahul is aware of his assigned position, he remained coy ahead of the media, suggesting to wait for the official announcement or the arrival of the captain. Rahul is focused on being in the playing XI, acknowledging the challenges and strategy required for a pink-ball test, seeking advice from teammates on managing the unique conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)