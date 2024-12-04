Klaasen to Lead South Africa in T20s Against Pakistan

Heinrich Klaasen is set to captain South Africa in three T20 matches against Pakistan, as Cricket South Africa announced on Wednesday. This decision allows regular captain Aiden Markram to devote his attention to the impending test series.

Several key players, including Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, and Tristan Stubbs, will sit out the T20 series due to their commitments to the test matches but are expected to return for the ODI series later this month.

Returning to the T20 squad after their absence since the World Cup in June are Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi, while George Linde marks his comeback after three years. The team will compete on Dec. 10 in Durban, before playing in two consecutive matches in Pretoria and Johannesburg.

