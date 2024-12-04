Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton's Final Lap with Mercedes: A New Beginning with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton is set to leave Mercedes, concluding a memorable 12-year partnership, to join Ferrari. Hamilton reflects on his successful journey with Mercedes, where he won six world titles. His last race with Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix marks the end of an era and the start of a new chapter with Ferrari.

Updated: 04-12-2024 15:26 IST
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is set to part ways with Mercedes, bringing an end to an incredibly successful 12-year relationship in Formula 1. As he prepares to join Ferrari, the 39-year-old reflects on both the triumphs and challenges of his career with Mercedes.

Despite a tough season at Mercedes, Hamilton cherishes the memories crafted with the team, emphasizing the influence of Niki Lauda, who was instrumental in his career. His decision to join Ferrari was a secret even from his family, creating a buzz throughout the season.

The transition marks a crucial moment for Ferrari, tasked with restoring Hamilton's form. Although his Ferrari debut is delayed due to contract stipulations, Hamilton looks forward to testing for Ferrari privately next year, eager to begin the next phase of his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

