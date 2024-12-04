Australia Begins World Cup Preparations with ODI Series Against India

Australia's provisional captain, Tahlia McGrath, has declared the launch of preparations for next year's ODI World Cup, commencing with a three-match home series against India. Australia currently leads the ICC Women's Championship table, holding a three-point advantage over third-placed India, as McGrath steps in for the injured Alyssa Healy.

McGrath emphasized the importance of staying focused on the series' broader goals, acknowledging India's formidable strengths. "We love to take the game on, play positively, and it's just more time to do that," McGrath stated, according to the ICC. She expressed enthusiasm for competing again in the successful format and relishing the advantage of home conditions.

With star players among their ranks, McGrath anticipates fierce competition and significant Indian support at home. The team is driven by a burning ambition to capture the 2025 World Cup title, making the upcoming matches pivotal. Ashleigh Gardner will assist as vice-captain, stepping in during Healy's injury absence, while McGrath relishes leading the squad for a full series, an invaluable experience to put her leadership style into action.

