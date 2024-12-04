Left Menu

Australia Begins World Cup Preparations with ODI Series Against India

Australia's interim captain Tahlia McGrath leads the team in a home ODI series against India, marking the start of preparations for the next year's World Cup. Despite regular captain Alyssa Healy's absence, McGrath aims for aggressive play and a series win, supported by vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:38 IST
Australia Begins World Cup Preparations with ODI Series Against India
Australia cricketer Tahlia McGrath (Photo: Cricket Australia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Australia's provisional captain, Tahlia McGrath, has declared the launch of preparations for next year's ODI World Cup, commencing with a three-match home series against India. Australia currently leads the ICC Women's Championship table, holding a three-point advantage over third-placed India, as McGrath steps in for the injured Alyssa Healy.

McGrath emphasized the importance of staying focused on the series' broader goals, acknowledging India's formidable strengths. "We love to take the game on, play positively, and it's just more time to do that," McGrath stated, according to the ICC. She expressed enthusiasm for competing again in the successful format and relishing the advantage of home conditions.

With star players among their ranks, McGrath anticipates fierce competition and significant Indian support at home. The team is driven by a burning ambition to capture the 2025 World Cup title, making the upcoming matches pivotal. Ashleigh Gardner will assist as vice-captain, stepping in during Healy's injury absence, while McGrath relishes leading the squad for a full series, an invaluable experience to put her leadership style into action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024