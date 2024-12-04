Real Kashmir FC Triumphs at Home Over Delhi FC

Real Kashmir FC continued their impressive home form with a 2-1 victory over Delhi FC in their I-League match on Wednesday.

The 'Snow Leopards' benefited from crucial goals by Bouba Aminou in the 72nd minute and Lalramdinsanga Ralte in the 84th minute, while Delhi's Stephane Samir Binong managed to score late.

The match was marked by off-field dramas involving Delhi FC's goalkeeper, Debnath Mondal, who attracted attention with controversial actions, ultimately leading to a pivotal match at TRC Football Turf ground.

