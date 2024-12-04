Left Menu

Real Kashmir FC Triumphs at Home Over Delhi FC

Real Kashmir FC secured a 2-1 victory against Delhi FC in an I-League match. Key players Bouba Aminou and Lalramdinsanga Ralte scored for Real Kashmir, while Stephane Samir Binong netted one for Delhi. The match also saw controversies involving Delhi FC's goalkeeper, Debnath Mondal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:05 IST
Real Kashmir FC Triumphs at Home Over Delhi FC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Real Kashmir FC continued their impressive home form with a 2-1 victory over Delhi FC in their I-League match on Wednesday.

The 'Snow Leopards' benefited from crucial goals by Bouba Aminou in the 72nd minute and Lalramdinsanga Ralte in the 84th minute, while Delhi's Stephane Samir Binong managed to score late.

The match was marked by off-field dramas involving Delhi FC's goalkeeper, Debnath Mondal, who attracted attention with controversial actions, ultimately leading to a pivotal match at TRC Football Turf ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024