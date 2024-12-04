Left Menu

Navigating Cricket's Challenges: Jay Shah's Role in Global Growth

Outgoing ICC chair Greg Barclay expresses faith in Jay Shah's ability to enhance cricket's global influence while warning against dominance by India. Barclay highlights challenges like a congested calendar and political issues, especially pertaining to Afghanistan. He underscores cricket's potential for global unity and growth beyond national borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:01 IST
Greg Barclay, the outgoing chairman of the International Cricket Council, believes India's Jay Shah has a pivotal role in elevating cricket but warns against the sport becoming predominantly India-centric. Barclay, concluding his four-year term, acknowledges the hurdles cricket faces with its current disarray.

Barclay suggests that Shah can leverage India's influence to aid smaller cricketing nations, advocating for commercial collaborations and strategic initiatives to benefit the sport globally. He also highlights the challenges of cricket's oversaturated schedule, emphasizing the need for balance to foster sustainable growth.

The issue of Afghanistan's team participation under Taliban rule presents another challenge. Barclay supports the ICC's current stance, emphasizing cricket's positive societal impact. He criticizes Cricket Australia's inconsistent political stands regarding Afghanistan, urging principled consistency in international engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

