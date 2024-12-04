Left Menu

India Clinches Fifth Men’s Junior Asia Cup Title with Thrilling Win over Pakistan

The Indian junior men's hockey team successfully defended their Men’s Junior Asia Cup title, beating Pakistan 5-3 in Muscat, Oman. Star player Araijeet Singh Hundal led the charge with a hat-trick, while Dilraj Singh also scored. Hockey India announced cash rewards for players and staff after India lifted the trophy for the fifth time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 23:52 IST
India Clinches Fifth Men’s Junior Asia Cup Title with Thrilling Win over Pakistan
India Junior Men's Hockey Team (Photo:X/@TheHockeyIndia). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian junior men's hockey team triumphed over arch-rival Pakistan in a high-stakes final, clinching the Men's Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman, with a thrilling 5-3 victory on Wednesday. This win marks India's fifth title in the tournament, bolstering their dominance in the junior category.

Araijeet Singh Hundal was in stellar form, scoring four crucial goals at the 4th, 18th, 47th, and 54th minutes, supported by Dilraj Singh's goal in the 19th minute. Pakistan captain Shahid Hannan and Sufyan Khan's efforts to secure victory for their team fell short, as they attempted to narrow the score margin throughout the match.

India's administration, acknowledging the team's exceptional performance, announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for each player and Rs 1 lakh for support staff. After Pakistan's early scoring threat, India intensified their attack. Hundal's skillful drag flicks and strategic penalty corner plays gave India the edge, culminating in an impressive hat-trick to seal their historic fifth win in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024