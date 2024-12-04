India Clinches Fifth Men’s Junior Asia Cup Title with Thrilling Win over Pakistan

The Indian junior men's hockey team triumphed over arch-rival Pakistan in a high-stakes final, clinching the Men's Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman, with a thrilling 5-3 victory on Wednesday. This win marks India's fifth title in the tournament, bolstering their dominance in the junior category.

Araijeet Singh Hundal was in stellar form, scoring four crucial goals at the 4th, 18th, 47th, and 54th minutes, supported by Dilraj Singh's goal in the 19th minute. Pakistan captain Shahid Hannan and Sufyan Khan's efforts to secure victory for their team fell short, as they attempted to narrow the score margin throughout the match.

India's administration, acknowledging the team's exceptional performance, announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for each player and Rs 1 lakh for support staff. After Pakistan's early scoring threat, India intensified their attack. Hundal's skillful drag flicks and strategic penalty corner plays gave India the edge, culminating in an impressive hat-trick to seal their historic fifth win in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)