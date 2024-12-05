Leclerc Brothers Make F1 History at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

In a historic first for Formula One, brothers Charles and Arthur Leclerc will drive as teammates for Ferrari during the opening practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Ferrari announced the landmark occasion by sharing a picture of the siblings in matching overalls on social media with the caption 'history makers.'

The 24-year-old Arthur will step in for the exiting Carlos Sainz alongside his 27-year-old brother, Charles, to meet Ferrari's young driver commitments. Britain's Oliver Bearman, the team's reserve driver, is ineligible as he has already participated in three races this season.

Ferrari is locked in a tight battle with McLaren for the constructors' championship, trailing by 21 points. After the weekend, Sainz will leave Ferrari, making way for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

(With inputs from agencies.)