Aussie Skipper Pat Cummins Eyes Elusive Trophy Victory

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins is determined to capture the elusive Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, the last unchecked item on his cricketing bucket list. Despite past setbacks, Cummins remains optimistic ahead of the second Test in Adelaide, emphasizing a strong team challenge and home advantage.

Updated: 05-12-2024 11:15 IST
Pat Cummins, Australia's cricket captain, has achieved numerous victories, including an ODI World Cup and multiple Ashes series. However, one achievement continues to elude him: the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. As Cummins prepares for the second Test in Adelaide, he is confident about reversing past failures.

Since his Test debut in 2011 and first match against India in 2017, Cummins has yet to lead a series victory over India. Despite suffering a 295-run defeat in Perth, he remains determined to alter the course of Aussie cricket history, emphasizing a strong team effort.

Cummins refuses to succumb to pressure, instead focusing on leveraging the home advantage to face a formidable Indian side. The captain believes every summer series is an opportunity to redefine past results and is eager to lead his team to success.

