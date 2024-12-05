Aussie Skipper Pat Cummins Eyes Elusive Trophy Victory

Pat Cummins, Australia's cricket captain, has achieved numerous victories, including an ODI World Cup and multiple Ashes series. However, one achievement continues to elude him: the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. As Cummins prepares for the second Test in Adelaide, he is confident about reversing past failures.

Since his Test debut in 2011 and first match against India in 2017, Cummins has yet to lead a series victory over India. Despite suffering a 295-run defeat in Perth, he remains determined to alter the course of Aussie cricket history, emphasizing a strong team effort.

Cummins refuses to succumb to pressure, instead focusing on leveraging the home advantage to face a formidable Indian side. The captain believes every summer series is an opportunity to redefine past results and is eager to lead his team to success.

(With inputs from agencies.)