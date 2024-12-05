Left Menu

Australia Triumphs in Thrilling Women's ODI Opener Against India

In the first Women's ODI between India and Australia, Australia won by five wickets chasing a target of 101 set by India. Renuka Singh's commendable bowling performance could not prevent the Australian side, led by Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll, from securing victory within 16.2 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:31 IST
In a gripping opening to the Women's ODI series, Australia clinched victory against India at Brisbane, thanks to strong performances from Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll. Chasing a modest target of 101, Australia reached the finish line with five wickets to spare.

India, however, struggled against Megan Schutt's formidable bowling, with the team being bowled out for 100 runs in 34.2 overs. Schutt recorded impressive figures of 5 for 19 as she dismantled India's batting line-up.

Despite India's Renuka Singh showcasing remarkable bowling skills, taking three wickets, Australia comfortably reached the target in just 16.2 overs. The match set the stage for what promises to be a competitive series between the two teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

