Outstanding Performances: ICC Women's Player of the Month Nominees for November 2024 Announced

The International Cricket Council has announced the nominees for Women's Player of the Month: Nadine de Klerk, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, and Sharmin Akhter. Each showcased impressive performances, with de Klerk excelling in T20Is against England, Wyatt-Hodge leading England to victory in South Africa, and Akhter shining in Bangladesh's ODIs against Ireland.

05-12-2024
Nadine de Klerk, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, and Sharmin Akhter (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  
  

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the nominees for the Women's Player of the Month for November 2024, spotlighting South Africa all-rounder Nadine de Klerk, England batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge, and Bangladesh's Sharmin Akhter.

Nadine de Klerk shone as the standout player in South Africa's T20I series against England. Her stellar performances with both bat and ball, including a series-opener haul of 29* and 2/20, and a subsequent 32* and 2/36, helped her lead the charts in run-scoring and wicket-taking.

England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge was pivotal in her country's 3-0 series triumph over South Africa, with 142 runs at an average of 71. Her efforts culminated in a match-winning 78 in the second contest.

Bangladesh's Sharmin Akhter played a crucial role in her team's ODI victories over Ireland. She narrowly missed a maiden century with 96 runs in the first ODI, followed by 43 in the second, setting the stage for Bangladesh's series win.

