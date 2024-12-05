Outstanding Performances: ICC Women's Player of the Month Nominees for November 2024 Announced

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the nominees for the Women's Player of the Month for November 2024, spotlighting South Africa all-rounder Nadine de Klerk, England batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge, and Bangladesh's Sharmin Akhter.

Nadine de Klerk shone as the standout player in South Africa's T20I series against England. Her stellar performances with both bat and ball, including a series-opener haul of 29* and 2/20, and a subsequent 32* and 2/36, helped her lead the charts in run-scoring and wicket-taking.

England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge was pivotal in her country's 3-0 series triumph over South Africa, with 142 runs at an average of 71. Her efforts culminated in a match-winning 78 in the second contest.

Bangladesh's Sharmin Akhter played a crucial role in her team's ODI victories over Ireland. She narrowly missed a maiden century with 96 runs in the first ODI, followed by 43 in the second, setting the stage for Bangladesh's series win.

(With inputs from agencies.)