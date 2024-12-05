Left Menu

Revving Up for Success: VT Markets and Maserati MSG Racing Unite for Formula E Season 11

VT Markets continues its partnership with Maserati MSG Racing for the electrifying FIA Formula E World Championship Season 11. With a fresh lineup and the debut of the Gen3 Evo car, the team's ambition is fueled by shared values of precision and innovation. Seventeen races promise a thrilling journey of success and excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:04 IST
The FIA Formula E World Championship is set to enter an exhilarating new phase as VT Markets enthusiastically renews its collaboration with Maserati MSG Racing for Season 11, beginning in São Paulo on December 7, 2024. This continuation underscores their shared commitment to excellence following a memorable Season 10 performance.

VT Markets celebrates a strategic partnership that witnessed the team secure a landmark win during Tokyo's inaugural E-Prix in Season 10. The intersection of Formula E's vibrant motorsport dynamics and VT Markets' innovative financial services has proven to be a formidable alliance striving for continued success.

As the season unfolds, key changes include the introduction of drivers Stoffel Vandoorne and Jake Hughes for the extensive 2024/25 Formula E season comprising 17 adrenaline-charged races. Emphasizing innovation, precision, and opportunity shared between motorsport and finance, the partnership is poised for sustained excellence both on the track and beyond.

