India's Historic Quest at Asian Women's Handball Championship

India is set to face Japan in a crucial match at the Asian Women's Handball Championship on Friday, with a semi-final place and historic qualification for the IHF World Championships on the line.

A victory would propel India into the last four of the tournament, as well as seal their first-ever entry to the World Championships, scheduled in Germany and the Netherlands next year.

India's performance so far has been impressive, featuring a win against Hong Kong and a narrow loss to Iran, placing them second in their group with two points and a +1 goal difference.

(With inputs from agencies.)