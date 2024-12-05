India's Historic Quest at Asian Women's Handball Championship
India faces Japan in the Asian Women's Handball Championship for a chance to secure a semi-final spot and its first-ever qualification for the IHF World Championships. A win would mark a historic achievement for India, following a win over Hong Kong and a close defeat to Iran.
Updated: 05-12-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:15 IST
India is set to face Japan in a crucial match at the Asian Women's Handball Championship on Friday, with a semi-final place and historic qualification for the IHF World Championships on the line.
A victory would propel India into the last four of the tournament, as well as seal their first-ever entry to the World Championships, scheduled in Germany and the Netherlands next year.
India's performance so far has been impressive, featuring a win against Hong Kong and a narrow loss to Iran, placing them second in their group with two points and a +1 goal difference.
