India's Historic Quest at Asian Women's Handball Championship

India faces Japan in the Asian Women's Handball Championship for a chance to secure a semi-final spot and its first-ever qualification for the IHF World Championships. A win would mark a historic achievement for India, following a win over Hong Kong and a close defeat to Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to face Japan in a crucial match at the Asian Women's Handball Championship on Friday, with a semi-final place and historic qualification for the IHF World Championships on the line.

A victory would propel India into the last four of the tournament, as well as seal their first-ever entry to the World Championships, scheduled in Germany and the Netherlands next year.

India's performance so far has been impressive, featuring a win against Hong Kong and a narrow loss to Iran, placing them second in their group with two points and a +1 goal difference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

