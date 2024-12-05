Left Menu

Rickelton's Dramatic Maiden Century Leads Close Match Against Sri Lanka

South Africa's Ryan Rickelton scores his maiden test century amid a dramatic opening day against Sri Lanka. Surviving a scare on 98, he reached his century to delight the crowd. Sri Lanka fought back with the second new ball, maintaining pressure on South Africa as the hosts finished at 269-7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:39 IST
Rickelton's Dramatic Maiden Century Leads Close Match Against Sri Lanka
Rickelton

South African cricketer Ryan Rickelton made headlines by scoring his maiden test century against Sri Lanka on the opening day of the second test. His dramatic innings included a close call when he was initially ruled out on 98, only to be spared by a review that showed a faint inside edge.

The hosts, playing at St George's Park, were placed at 269-7 at the close of the day's play. Rickelton, brought into the team due to an injury to Wiaan Mulder, seized his opportunity following subsequent validation through a review. He was eventually dismissed for 99 by Pathum Nissanka, minutes before the stumps were drawn.

Sri Lanka counter-attacked under the leadership of their bowlers who capitalized with the second new ball of the day. Captain Temba Bavuma played an important role with his knock of 78, though failed to reach his century once more. South Africa seeks to maintain its momentum following a victory in the first test by 233 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024