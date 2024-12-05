Rickelton's Dramatic Maiden Century Leads Close Match Against Sri Lanka

South African cricketer Ryan Rickelton made headlines by scoring his maiden test century against Sri Lanka on the opening day of the second test. His dramatic innings included a close call when he was initially ruled out on 98, only to be spared by a review that showed a faint inside edge.

The hosts, playing at St George's Park, were placed at 269-7 at the close of the day's play. Rickelton, brought into the team due to an injury to Wiaan Mulder, seized his opportunity following subsequent validation through a review. He was eventually dismissed for 99 by Pathum Nissanka, minutes before the stumps were drawn.

Sri Lanka counter-attacked under the leadership of their bowlers who capitalized with the second new ball of the day. Captain Temba Bavuma played an important role with his knock of 78, though failed to reach his century once more. South Africa seeks to maintain its momentum following a victory in the first test by 233 runs.

