Tijjani Noslin's Hat-Trick Propels Lazio to Victory Over Napoli

Tijjani Noslin scored a hat-trick as Lazio defeated a depleted Napoli 3-1 in the Coppa Italia. Noslin's goals came in the 32nd minute, just before halftime, and soon after the interval. Despite several key players on the bench, Napoli couldn't stage a comeback, allowing Lazio to advance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 03:41 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 03:41 IST
Tijjani Noslin was the star of the match as Lazio surged past Napoli, winning 3-1 in the Coppa Italia's round of 16 at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Dutch forward made an impressive start by heading in the first goal at the 32-minute mark, shortly after Mattia Zaccagni missed a penalty opportunity for Lazio.

Although Giovanni Simeone managed an equalizer for Napoli, Noslin swiftly restored Lazio's lead before halftime and sealed it with a third goal after the break, as Napoli struggled with key players absent from the starting lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

