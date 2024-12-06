Tijjani Noslin's Hat-Trick Propels Lazio to Victory Over Napoli

Tijjani Noslin was the star of the match as Lazio surged past Napoli, winning 3-1 in the Coppa Italia's round of 16 at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Dutch forward made an impressive start by heading in the first goal at the 32-minute mark, shortly after Mattia Zaccagni missed a penalty opportunity for Lazio.

Although Giovanni Simeone managed an equalizer for Napoli, Noslin swiftly restored Lazio's lead before halftime and sealed it with a third goal after the break, as Napoli struggled with key players absent from the starting lineup.

