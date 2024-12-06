Left Menu

Sports Headlines: Victories, Injuries, and Hall of Fame

Recent sports news headlines include Manchester City facing Juventus in the Club World Cup, Spurs' Victor Wembanyama out with back issues, and Manny Pacquiao elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Also covered is Luis Severino's lucrative deal with the A's and the Chicago Blackhawks' coach change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 05:21 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 05:21 IST
In significant sports developments, Manchester City will match up against Juventus in the Club World Cup group stage, alongside teams such as Wydad AC and Al Ain. Soccer legend Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will face Al Ahly, Porto, and Palmeiras in the opening stages of the expanded tournament.

Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama will miss the game against the Chicago Bulls due to bilateral low back soreness. Zach Collins is anticipated to replace him in the lineup for Thursday's game. The Mavericks' CeeDee Lamb also plans to play despite a shoulder injury that has lingered for weeks.

Manny Pacquiao, one of the most accomplished boxers in history, is set to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, the MLB sees Luis Severino striking a historic $67 million deal with the Oakland Athletics, marking the largest financial agreement in the franchise's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

