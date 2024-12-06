Left Menu

Rajeev Mehta becomes first Indian to be elected as Secretary-General of Fencing Confederation of Asia

In a landmark moment for Asian, and Indian fencing, Rajeev Mehta was elected as the Secretary-General of the Fencing Confederation of Asia (FCA) during the organization's General Assembly on Sunday, December 1.

Rajeev Mehta at 37th FCA General Assembly (Photo: FCI). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark moment for Asian, and Indian fencing, Rajeev Mehta was elected as the Secretary-General of the Fencing Confederation of Asia (FCA) during the organization's General Assembly on Sunday, December 1. Mehta, who currently serves as the Secretary-General of the Fencing Association of India, becomes the first Indian to hold this prestigious continental leadership position.

The FCA General Assembly, held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, marks a pivotal moment for the organization and Asian fencing as a whole. Mehta getting elected as the Secretary-General represents a significant step forward for Indian sports leadership on the continental stage, highlighting the growing influence of Indian sports administrators in international sporting bodies.

With 46 member countries represented in the FCA, Mehta brings a wealth of sports administrative experience to the role. His impressive background includes serving as the President of the Fencing Association of India from 2017 to 2021. He was simultaneously the Secretary-General of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Rajeev Mehta has played an instrumental role in garnering sponsorships for IOS and has been one of the pillars as he initiated the process of awarding prize money to the medal winners of Olympics, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. Mehta has also played a pivotal role in building relationships with the state Olympic Associations and National Federations even stronger by providing financial support further uplifting the overall growth of sports in India.

"I passionately believe that strong working relationships with internal and external stakeholders will help us gain better leverage for the advancement of FCA. Our goal is to usher in a new era of collaboration, openness, and transparency in fencing" Mehta stated after taking the charge as quoted by FCA press release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

