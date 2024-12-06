Left Menu

Motor racing-Leclerc penalty delivers big blow to Ferrari's title hopes

Ferrari are 21 points behind McLaren, last champions in 1998, with 44 still to be won on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 16:28 IST
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will take a 10 place grid penalty at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in a major setback for the team's hopes of a first Formula One constructors' championship since 2008.

Leclerc set the fastest lap in the first practice session at Yas Marina on Friday but Ferrari then revealed they had to change the battery pack on his car, triggering an automatic penalty. Ferrari are 21 points behind McLaren, last champions in 1998, with 44 still to be won on Sunday.

McLaren's Lando Norris was second fastest in 1:24.542, followed by the Mercedes pair of seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Sunday's race will be Hamilton's last for Mercedes before joining Ferrari as Sainz's replacement.

