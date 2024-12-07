"When you suffer such a loss, you learn so much": Malvika Bansod on Hylo Open runners-up finish

By Sahil Kohli Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod opened up on her fine performances in 2024, which includes a recent runners-up finish in the Hylo Open final, saying that she could not overcome the physical disadvantage faced by her during the title clash and would apply learnings from the loss in her future matches.

Malvika, speaking to ANI, talked about her performances in 2024, reaching the Hylo Open final, chasing her maiden Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour title, wins by PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen at Syed Modi India International, India's Olympics heartbreak, etc. Speaking about 2024, which includes Hylo Open runners-up finish, third position in the US Open, and a win in the Azerbaijan International competition, she expressed satisfaction with her performance and resolve to improve further.

"This year has been great. I have delivered some of my best performances, including a win over reigning Olympics bronze medalist Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in China Open round one. Really happy with my game, but looking forward to improving as soon as possible, being there at the top level and winning BWF titles. A silver medal (at Hylo Open) is good but I want to win more titles," she said. On her loss in the Hylo Open final to Danish shuttler Mia Blichfeldt by 10-21, 15-21, Malvika said that her opponent was "very tall and experienced" and she could not tackle her smashes.

"She had an advantage because of her physicality. I need to work on it. It was my first match against her, I got to learn a lot. My run to the final was exceptional. When you suffer such a loss, you learn so much and are able to apply these learnings to future matches. Hopefully, I would be applying the learnings in my future matches," she added. On chasing her maiden BWF World Tour title and how it drives her training and processes, Malvika said that it is always at the back of her mind and is currently her biggest challenge as a player.

"I love challenges. This is the biggest challenge ahead of me, to win a BWF World Tour title. It is not easy as you are playing against some of the world's best and my preparation should be up there accordingly. After winning smaller titles, these are something I want to win consistently," she said. Malvika also lauded Sindhu and Lakshya for singles title wins at Syed Modi India International this month, saying, "They had fine performances. Both Lakshya and Sindhu are doing so well. For Sindhu, this title win must have been good since she has not won a title for long and has won this title before. After the Olympics heartbreak, this would be a nice confidence booster for them."

Two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu ended her Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour drought of over two years by defeating China's Wu Luo Yu in the final of the women's singles competition. In the title clash lasting for 47 minutes, Sindhu defeated Luo Yu by 21-14, 21-16 in two straight games.

This was Sindhu's first BWF World Tour title since the Singapore Open title in July 2022, which was a BWF Super 500 tournament, as compared to Syed Modi India International, which is a BWF Super 300 tournament. Coming to men's singles, India's Commonwealth Games champion and Olympian Lakshya secured the title, his first since the Canada Open last year. He defeated Singapore's Jason Teh by 21-6, 21-7 in an extremely one-sided match in just 31 minutes.

Speaking on her idol Saina Nehwal, Malvika said the ace shuttler and Olympic medalist has been a flagbearer for women's badminton for years and she was all she looked up to. "I saw her posters everywhere. I looked upto her for her aggression, never say die attitude and fighting spirit. She has shaped me and several other youngsters as well," she added.

Malvika also opened up on assistance provided by the government and entities like Jetsynthesys, saying, "The govt has been working tirelessly for the past few years. Especially the Khelo India scheme, I got assistance through it. Since my junior days, I have received help from Khelo India and also won the title at the inaugural Khelo India in Delhi. It has benefitted so many athletes. I would like to thank Jetsynthesis for everything they are doing to manage my things off-court. Their support is going to be a big part of my journey." Malvika, just like millions of Indians, was heartbroken at the Indian badminton team's medal less run at the Paris Olympics, said that at least two medals were expected, one from the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and one from either Sindhu or Lakshya.

"In Lakshya's case, it was heartbreaking as he had a fantastic run till semis. Had luck been on his side, he would have won a medal. He played some exceptional badminton. It was probably not destined," she added. For a bounce back after such a disappointing run, Malvika said that the federation and government should focus on providing all sorts of assistance and facilities to players who have the potential to shine on the highest level.

"Focus on all players who have the potential to reach such level and give them all the assistance, like these present stars got. There are many such players transitioning from lower tournaments to BWF Super Series tournaments. If federation and govt provide such players with all exposure and facilities, it would translate to fine performances at big level and medals," she signed off. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)