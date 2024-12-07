Travis Head's Day-Night Dominance: A Record-Breaking Run

In a commanding display of form, Australia's Travis Head rewrote the record books on a captivating Saturday, shattering day-night Test records at Adelaide. Playing against India, Head delivered a stunning 140-run innings off just 141 balls at a strike rate of 99.29, underlining his dominance in this format.

Head's century not only showcased his prowess but also positioned him as the second highest centurion in day-night Test cricket, with three centuries under his belt. Only Marnus Labuschagne stands ahead of him with four such tons. Head's rapid achievement set a new benchmark for swift centuries in this format, needing just 111 balls to reach three figures at the iconic Adelaide Oval.

Head's impressive record against India is well-documented, with a total of 955 runs in 12 Tests, averaging 47.75. His performances across all formats are equally noteworthy, amassing 1,555 runs in 29 matches against India. In his recent 10 innings against the same opponents, Head has scored a staggering 728 runs, averaging 72.80, which includes a pivotal 163* during the WTC finals. At tea on Day 02, Australia was 332/8, with Starc not out on 18 and a lead of 152 runs over India, thanks in large part to Head's masterful 140.

(With inputs from agencies.)