Left Menu

Travis Head's Day-Night Dominance: A Record-Breaking Run

Australia's Travis Head set new records in day-night Test cricket with a blistering 140-run performance in Adelaide against India. Head has become the second most prolific player in day-night Tests, with three centuries. His impressive record against India further cements his reputation as a top batter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 15:22 IST
Travis Head's Day-Night Dominance: A Record-Breaking Run
Travis Head. (Picture: cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI

In a commanding display of form, Australia's Travis Head rewrote the record books on a captivating Saturday, shattering day-night Test records at Adelaide. Playing against India, Head delivered a stunning 140-run innings off just 141 balls at a strike rate of 99.29, underlining his dominance in this format.

Head's century not only showcased his prowess but also positioned him as the second highest centurion in day-night Test cricket, with three centuries under his belt. Only Marnus Labuschagne stands ahead of him with four such tons. Head's rapid achievement set a new benchmark for swift centuries in this format, needing just 111 balls to reach three figures at the iconic Adelaide Oval.

Head's impressive record against India is well-documented, with a total of 955 runs in 12 Tests, averaging 47.75. His performances across all formats are equally noteworthy, amassing 1,555 runs in 29 matches against India. In his recent 10 innings against the same opponents, Head has scored a staggering 728 runs, averaging 72.80, which includes a pivotal 163* during the WTC finals. At tea on Day 02, Australia was 332/8, with Starc not out on 18 and a lead of 152 runs over India, thanks in large part to Head's masterful 140.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024