HAL Boosts India's Sporting Future with High-Performance Centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru is set to welcome a new high-performance sports centre, thanks to a partnership between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the National Sports Development Fund, and the Sports Authority of India. This collaboration is a highlight of HAL's Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

The planned 'HAL-SAI High Performance Centre' will be located at the SAI, Nethaji Subhas Southern Centre, offering state-of-the-art facilities that incorporate science and technology to boost athlete performance. The centre is poised to cover multiple dimensions, from biomechanics to sports medicine, creating a holistic training environment.

This project signifies HAL's commitment to fostering India's sporting future, facilitating global competitiveness by preparing athletes for international events, including the Olympics. Additionally, HAL's ongoing support for sports includes running a sports training facility in Odisha and launching a football academy in Bengaluru.

