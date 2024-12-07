Hamilton's Final Mercedes Qualifier: A Bollard Threatens Legendary Farewell
Lewis Hamilton faced a challenging final qualifying for Mercedes as a stray bollard compromised his performance at Yas Marina. Despite his history of success at the circuit, this setback marked his worst qualifier there. Hamilton remains optimistic about improving his standings in his last season with Mercedes.
Lewis Hamilton's final Formula One qualifier for Mercedes was marred by an unexpected obstacle. A plastic bollard became wedged under his car, dashing hopes for a memorable finale with the team.
The seven-time world champion, who is set to join Ferrari next season, has historically dominated the Yas Marina circuit. However, this session marked his most disappointing qualifier, managing a mere 18th place.
Despite frustrations, Hamilton expressed optimism about improving his position. He acknowledged the error and focused on strategic moves to climb into the top 10 during the race, as his tenure with Mercedes draws to a close.
