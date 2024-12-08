Lindsey Vonn's Triumphant Return: A New Chapter in Alpine Skiing

Olympic gold medallist Lindsey Vonn made a remarkable return to skiing on Saturday, competing for the first time in almost six years. The 40-year-old American participated in an inaugural race at Copper Mountain, Colorado, finishing in the middle of the pack.

Vonn, a four-time overall World Cup champion, retired in 2019 due to injuries but has been on a comeback trail since undergoing partial knee replacement surgery in April. Announcing her return in November, she finished 24th out of 45 in her first of two downhill races, recording a time of 1:07.23, just 1.44 seconds behind the event winner, Mirjam Puchner of Austria at the FIS Fall Festival.

Despite the results, Vonn shared her excitement and optimism on social media, expressing satisfaction with her start. "This was training for me," she stated, assuring that her focus remains on refining her skiing form. Vonn aims to regain her status as one of the most decorated women in alpine skiing, a title her compatriot Mikaela Shiffrin has since surpassed with 99 World Cup wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)