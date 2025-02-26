Bihar to Host Sepaktakraw World Cup 2025: A Symbol of Strength and Culture

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a major sporting event for the state as he unveiled the logo and mascot for the Sepaktakraw World Cup 2025. The World Cup will be a significant milestone, being held from March 20 to 25 at the Patliputra Sports Complex, marking the first time the event takes place in Bihar.

The logo, designed to reflect Bihar's rich culture and sporting spirit, was presented alongside its mascot, symbolizing the state's strength and pride, using innovative 3D hologram technology. This prestigious event is set to welcome players from more than 25 countries, showcasing their talents on an international stage.

In addition to gearing up for the Sepaktakraw World Cup, Kumar celebrated local athletic achievements by honoring the state's medal winners from the 38th National Games, where Bihar excelled with a total of 12 medals, including one gold, six silver, and five bronze.

