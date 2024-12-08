Left Menu

Australia Dominates: A Decisive Win in Day-Night Test

Australia defeated India by 10 wickets in the day-night second test at Adelaide Oval, leveling the series 1-1. In a commanding performance, Australia required just 19 runs in their second innings after restricting India to 175, securing victory in the first session of the third day.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia emerged victorious against India by 10 wickets in the second day-night test match held at Adelaide Oval, effectively leveling the series at 1-1.

In a swift and commanding performance, Australia needed only 19 runs in their second innings after dismissing India for 175.

The match was decisively sealed in the first session on the third day's play, showcasing Australia's dominance in the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

