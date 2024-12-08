Australia Dominates with Convincing Win in Pink-Ball Test

In a display of sheer dominance, Australia registered a convincing 10-wicket victory over India in the Pink-ball Test, played at Adelaide. The hosts leveled the five-Test series 1-1, completing their triumph within just two-and-a-half days.

India, beginning the day at 128 for 5, showed little resistance as they were dismissed for 175, leaving Australia needing just 19 runs to win. The Australian pacers, led by skipper Pat Cummins with impressive figures of 5 for 57, decimated the Indian lineup with Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc also contributing crucial wickets.

Despite the efforts of Nitish Kumar Reddy, whose spirited innings of 42 staved off an outright innings defeat, India's batting woes continued. This defeat has raised questions about the form of their senior players as the series progresses, turning the spotlight on potential changes ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)