Left Menu

Australia Dominates with Convincing Win in Pink-Ball Test

Australia clinched a commanding 10-wicket victory over India in the Pink-ball Test, leveling the series. Despite resistance from Nitish Kumar Reddy, India's batting crumbled as Pat Cummins spearheaded the attack, ensuring an easy win within just two-and-a-half days, leaving the series tied at 1-1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 08-12-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 11:26 IST
Australia Dominates with Convincing Win in Pink-Ball Test
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a display of sheer dominance, Australia registered a convincing 10-wicket victory over India in the Pink-ball Test, played at Adelaide. The hosts leveled the five-Test series 1-1, completing their triumph within just two-and-a-half days.

India, beginning the day at 128 for 5, showed little resistance as they were dismissed for 175, leaving Australia needing just 19 runs to win. The Australian pacers, led by skipper Pat Cummins with impressive figures of 5 for 57, decimated the Indian lineup with Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc also contributing crucial wickets.

Despite the efforts of Nitish Kumar Reddy, whose spirited innings of 42 staved off an outright innings defeat, India's batting woes continued. This defeat has raised questions about the form of their senior players as the series progresses, turning the spotlight on potential changes ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024